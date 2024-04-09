Governor Oyebanji makes more appointments

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved a new set of appointments into some strategic positions as part of plans to position the administration for optimal service delivery.
The new appointments were made known by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Tuesday.
Oyebode, in a statement he signed, said the appointees include Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants and Technical Advisors.
He said all the appointments take effect from May 1, 2024.
Governor Oyebanji, while congratulating the new appointees, urged them to demonstrate highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their respective duties.