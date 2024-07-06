Spain through to Euro semis after win over Germany

A Mikel Merino goal in extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over Germany in an enthralling quarter-final clash on Friday between the two most successful European Championship nations.

The game was into the 119th minute and looked set for a penalty shootout before substitute Merino rose to head home the winning goal from Dani Olmo’s cross.

The last-minute goal broke the hearts of the majority of the crowd inside the Stuttgart Arena.

After a scoreless first half, Olmo put Spain ahead six minutes after the break, drilling home a first-time shot into the bottom corner.

But Germany forced extra time through an 89th goal from Florian Wirtz.

The hosts Germany pushed hard for a late leveller, but Spain held out to advance to the last four and a meeting with France, who defeated Portugal in a later match on Friday.

Reuters/NAN.

