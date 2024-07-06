A Mikel Merino goal in extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over Germany in an enthralling quarter-final clash on Friday between the two most successful European Championship nations.
The game was into the 119th minute and looked set for a penalty shootout before substitute Merino rose to head home the winning goal from Dani Olmo’s cross.
The last-minute goal broke the hearts of the majority of the crowd inside the Stuttgart Arena.
After a scoreless first half, Olmo put Spain ahead six minutes after the break, drilling home a first-time shot into the bottom corner.
But Germany forced extra time through an 89th goal from Florian Wirtz.
Also Read:
- Gunmen trail FRSC officer from bank, shoot him, flee with money
- Spain through to Euro semis after win over Germany
- Ebonyi youths brainstorm on approaches to peace building
- 2027: Labour Party’s victory, tonic for action for LP in Nigeria — House of Reps LP leader
- EFCC nabs three for impersonating cleric, defrauding Zion members
The hosts Germany pushed hard for a late leveller, but Spain held out to advance to the last four and a meeting with France, who defeated Portugal in a later match on Friday.
Reuters/NAN.