Gunmen trail FRSC officer from bank, shoot him, flee with money

Suspected armed robbers on Friday robbed and shot a Federal Road Safety Corps officer in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

William Aya, the spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Aya, a Superintendent of Police, said: “At exactly 1:30pm, officers received a distress call and rushed to the scene at Lokongoma, Phase 1 in Lokoja and met Abu, an FRSC officer, in a pool of his blood having been shot in both legs and shoulder.

“He was coming from the bank when an ash coloured Toyota Camry car crossed and blocked him in front of Lokongoma Market, Phase 1 in Lokoja and dispossessed him of unspecified sum of money.

“A sum of N139,000 was recovered at the scene, while the victim was rushed to hospital for medical attention.”

Aya said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bertrand Onuoha, had deployed officers on the trail of the suspects with a view to arresting and bringing them justice.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness account by a resident, who would not want to be mentioned, said the FRSC officer was heading towards his house at Zango-Daji in Lokoja on a motorcycle when the incident happened.

He said that the gunmen fired several shots at the victim, who was dragging a bag with them, before dispossessing him of his money.

