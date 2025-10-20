Sowore mobilises 1m for #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, is mobilising one million Nigerians for the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest holding on Monday (today) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Sowore announced this on Sunday in a statement on the protest in support of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

He said in a statement on Sunday: “We want to put 1m people on the streets of Abuja tomorrow for #FreeNnamdiKanuNow!

“Let’s make it happen.”

Sowore, who revealed the venue and time for the commencement of the protest, also hailed those who had volunteered to be a part of it.

He said: “We warmly welcome everyone who has traveled from far and wide to join the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest tomorrow.

“Your courage, sacrifice, and solidarity speak volumes together; we are writing history.

“We will converge in front of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, at exactly 7:00 a.m.

“Come ready, come peaceful, come determined.

“#FreeNnamdiKanuNow #MNKOct20 Omoyele Sowore.”