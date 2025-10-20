FreeNnamdiKanuNow: NSCDC warns against destruction of CNAI

The Federal Capital Territory Command (FCT) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has cautioned protesters against vandalising Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) during Monday’s protests for the release of the Leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, tagged: #FreeNnamdiKanuNow.

The NSCDC FCT Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

NAN reports that separate groups have organised protests on Monday for and against the release of Kanu.

Odumosu called on citizens, in support or against the planned rallies, to adhere strictly to the provisions of the court order.

“The corps will not condone any form of vandalism or theft of public and private facilities all in the name of protest,” he said.

He said that the corps had massively deployed officers and men to protect all CNAI as well as ensure the protection of residents across the FCT before, during, and after the protests.

Odumosu said: “We are prepared as always to ensure there are no incidents of destruction of properties or threats to the peace in the territory.

“The deployed men were drawn from the special forces of the corps and they have been properly briefed on the precautions to adhere to during the rally.”

The Commandant said personnel had been warned to avoid accidental discharge, harassment or intimidation of anyone as no indiscipline or over-zealousness will be condoned.

He further urged the deployed men to be civil by adopting the non-kinetic approach while carrying out the mandates of the corps.

Odumosu warned those with the intention of hijacking or disrupting the proposed peaceful protests to desist as anyone caught with criminal intentions will be arrested and dealt with according to the extant laws.