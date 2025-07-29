Site engineer arrested after building collapse in Umuahia

Operatives of the Abia State Police Command have arrested the site engineer handling the uncompleted three-storey building which collapsed last Saturday, in Umuahia.

A three-storey building under construction, said to belong to an APC chieftain in the state, collapsed last Saturday in Umuahia and injured three persons.

Following the incident, the state government has announced plans to conduct an integrity test on all buildings with more than two floors in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, confirmed the arrest of the engineer while addressing journalists in Umuahia, the state capital.

According to him, three persons were injured in the incident and received first aid medical attention from a team led by the Commissioner for Health.

He said, “Last week, an uncompleted three-storey detached bungalow building collapsed somewhere around the low-cost housing estate area of Umuahia.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities from the collapse. However, about three people were injured.

“And fortunately for them as well, the Commissioner for Health and his team were on hand to offer them first aid and later take them to the hospital for more comprehensive treatment.

“The site Engineer has been arrested by the police and is currently helping the police in their investigations.”

Also speaking, the General Manager of Umuahia Capital Development Authority, UCDA, Mr. Kingsley Agomuo, while assuring that the government would carry out a thorough investigation into the collapsed building, disclosed that the State government would conduct an integrity test on every building with two floors and above.

“The integrity test is to ensure that citizens are fully protected in any building they live in.

“The government has zero tolerance for professional misconduct, and the government will do everything possible to ensure that the lives of the citizens in this state are protected.

“In addition, every building above two floors is going to be subjected to an integrity test. This is to assure every citizen that in the places you are staying, you are fully protected, and such incidents will not recur in the future.

“Every new and already constructed will be subjected to an integrity test. If you are constructing a new one, it is believed that it has been properly supervised. Because this building in question started construction in 2007.

“Every building before now will be subjected to integrity test. New ones will definitely follow the building regulations and standards.”

