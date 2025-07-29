Ekiti 2026: Elite endorsements won’t guarantee Oyebanji’s re-election – Ex-Commissioner

An African Democratic Congress chieftain in Ekiti, Chief Segun Akinwumi, has said that the recent endorsements by some former governors and elites will not guarantee Gov. Abiodun Oyebanji’s 2026 re-election bid.

Akinwumi, a three-time commissioner, stated this in a telephone chat with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the ADC chieftain was reacting to the recent endorsements of the governor for a second term and its potential impacts on the state.

The former Commissioner for Lands and Housing, highlighted the complexities and challenges involved in the state’s political landscape, noting that the endorsements did not emanate from the masses of Ekiti people.

“The masses are disappointed and not happy with the current administration in the state. The so-called endorsements have been coming from former governors and their allies.

“These are sets of people who have been benefiting from sharing of largesse from the centre, with no benefits to the people of the state under the current administration.

“The news of the governor’s endorsements should be seen as noise of town criers that cannot translate into second term victory because the state still faces significant challenges with its roads and other critical infrastructure,” he said.

According to him, little construction work on the circular road project in outer Ekiti city should not be seen as a major achievement, due to the poor state of roads and other infrastructures in many cities across the state.

On the recent coalition which led to formation of ADC, Akinwumi said that the new party had all it takes to wrestle power from the current administration in the state.

“Notable politicians, retired civil servants and other influential sons and daughters of the state with credible track records are part of the movement to the present ADC as a better alternative for Ekiti people.

“People will see the impacts of the coalition in the next two to three months, because it involves credible people from four groups, which include PDP, ADC, APC and SDP, aside some other notable politicians and groups,” he said.

He described the leaders and politicians who formed ADC as people who understood Ekiti politics and could not be intimidated by federal power, as being insinuated.

“People should give us another two to three months. We are a new party; it is like a new born baby; a lot of work still needs to be done.

“A bad government is a bad government, whether it is being supported by the Federal Government or from the international community.

“No popular government in Ekiti has ever won two terms at its best. You come first, you go away, and you come back if you are lucky enough to get it,” the ADC chieftain said.

NAN reports that Akinwumi was, at various times, commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Education and Water Resources as well as a full-time member of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

