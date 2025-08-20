Shettima to lead conversations at CRMI’s conference

Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead discussions at the 24th Annual International Conference of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI) slated for August 28 to 29, 2025, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Themed ‘Global Risks, Local Solutions’, the two-day summit will bring together senior policymakers, regulators, business leaders and risk experts to address the world’s most pressing challenges — from climate change and financial volatility to artificial intelligence and public health threats.

The conference also marks the first major outing of Kevin Ugwuoke as President and Chairman of CRMI’s Governing Council.

According to Ugwuoke, “This year’s conference is more than an event; it is a strategic gathering,” Ugwuoke said. “We will examine areas such as domestic risk mapping, climate and food security, AI-driven disruptions, and investor protection. Nigeria must be prepared to navigate a rapidly changing world.”

The institute noted that this year’s conference holds special significance for Nigeria and its African counterparts.

With artificial intelligence disrupting industries, climate change threatening food systems, and global financial markets in flux, the continent faces additional pressures from youth unemployment, weak infrastructure, and institutional gaps.

CRMI emphasised that the need to adapt global risk frameworks to local realities has become more urgent than ever.

Ugwuoke further stated that: “Senior executives and board members, risk professionals, public sector executives, sustainability professionals, financial managers & analysts, technology experts & innovators, and all interested members of the public are the target audience for this conference and the CRMI Secretariat can be reached for registration and further information.”

This year’s edition will feature high-level keynotes and panel sessions with regulators, CEOs, and international risk professionals on enterprise risk, ESG, cybersecurity, financial resilience, and national security.

Delegates will also benefit from interactive masterclasses tailored for governments, SMEs, and large corporates, alongside the unveiling of new research tools designed to provide globally aligned yet locally relevant risk management solutions.

