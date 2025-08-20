Close Menu
Edun, Cardoso join forces to boost economic stability, others

Wale Edun
Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun

In a major step towards strengthening Nigeria’s economic fundamentals, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, on Tuesday held a strategic meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, at the CBN Headquarters in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji was also in attendance.

The Director of Information and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of finance, Mr. Mohammed Manga, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the high-level engagement focused on deepening coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities to sustain macroeconomic stability, strengthen investor confidence, and unlock private sector growth.

The minister reaffirmed that close alignment of fiscal and monetary policies remained critical to consolidating President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, contain inflation, raise revenues and ensure effective credit flows to productive sectors of the economy.

