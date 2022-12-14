Shell leaders bag highest engineering recognition

Barely a year after her appointment as the first female Managing Director of energy giant, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Elohor Aiboni has been conferred with the highest professional recognition in engineering practice in Nigeria.

Elohor and the General Manager of Shell’s Safety and Environment in Nigeria, Elozino Olaniyan, were both conferred with the fellowship of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) at an investiture ceremony in Abuja recently.

NSE President, Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil described the two Shell leaders as seasoned professionals with exemplary embodiment of knowledge and character worthy of being admitted into the body of fellows of the society.

Aiboni described her investiture as an honour and recognition of 24 years of industry-wide achievements.

She said, “This will spur me on to continue supporting the advancement of the engineering profession, most especially by mentoring young engineers and enabling them to become even greater enablers of a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Olaniyan, an engineer of over three decades of practice and Safety and Environment subject matter expert for Shell companies in Nigeria described the NSE fellowship as ‘a call to higher service to the profession’.

“The NSE fellowship award is deeply meaningful to me, not just because it recognises my contributions to the industry, but because it also motivates me to continue my advocacy for the advancement of STEM in Nigeria and to be an ambassador for ethical engineering practice,” Olaniyan said.

Managing Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor described both Aiboni and Olaniyan as ‘passionate and experienced professionals’ whose recognition by the Nigeria Society of Engineers did not come as a surprise. He added that the fellowship awards underscored Shell’s commitment to the continued training and capacity development of Nigerian professionals.

“Shell is pleased to see the NSE and other reputable organisations acknowledge the contributions of Shell-trained engineers to the profession and to Nigeria at large”, Okunbor said.





