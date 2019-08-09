The police command in Enugu state has released distress hotlines to members of the public to ensure free flow of information on crime and emergencies during the Eid-el-Kabir.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement he issued on Friday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that members of the public could also reach the command through its social media platforms on twitter handle: @policeNG-enugu and on Facebook page: nigeriapoliceforceenugustatecommand.

The hotlines included 08032003702; 08075390883 and 08086671202.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, to have admonished members of the public to be law abiding during the celebration.

He further said that the CP advised residents to feel free to get across to the command in case of any emergencies before, during and after the celebrations.

Amaraizu wished the Muslim faithful in the state a happy and hitch-free Eid.

He assured the people of the readiness of the command, in collaboration with other sister-security agencies, to ensure that the state remained safe and secured for a peaceful celebration.