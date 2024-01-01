Rivers: Speaker loyal to Fubara resigns, quits Assembly

The factional Speaker loyal to Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, has resigned from the position and quit the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Ehie, representing Ahoada East Constituency, made his decision to quit known in a letter obtained on Sunday by newsmen.

The letter, which was addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, was dated December 29, 2023.

Ehie said in the letter: “This is to inform you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and member of the 10th River State House of Assembly representing Ahoada East Constituency II with effect from the date of this letter (29th, December 2023).

“I wish to deeply appreciate my colleagues and the people of my Constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to Rivers State subsequently.

“Kindly accept the assurances of my highest esteem at all times.”