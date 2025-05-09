Rivers: PWDs warn against extending emergency rule

The Rivers State chapter of the South-South Persons with Disability has said the state of emergency declared in the state by President Bola Tinubu should not exceed the stipulated six months.

The group noted that as part of efforts to promote peace in the state, it will set up a reconciliation committee to interface with the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as well as other parties involved in the political feud rocking the state.

The Chairman of the organization, Altraide Itekena stated this at a news briefing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Capital on Friday.

Itekena lamented that the prolonged political crisis has destabilised governance in the state and adversely affected the activities and well-being of Persons Living With Disabilities, as they are left without recognition from key stakeholders.

He stated, “We acknowledge President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency, and the suspension of the Legislature and Executive in Rivers state, provided it does not exceed the stipulated six-month period.

“We will establish a five-member PWD committee to facilitate reconciliation between Governor Siminalaiye Fubara, his legislative colleagues, and Chief Nyesom Wike.

“This committee will also engage with the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retired), the leadership of the House of Representatives, the Senate, and President Tinubu to advocate against the extension of the emergency rule in our dear State”.

Continuing, Itekena expressed the body’s willingness to work with the State Sole Administrator and called on him to remain neutral in the peace restoration process.

“We have unanimously resolved to work and support the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete lbas (retd.) in achieving the presidential mandate as well as fostering peace, harmonious and constitutional relations between the warring arms of government in Rivers State.

“We urge Sole Administrator Ibas to ensure that he remains unbiased in his responsibility and that PWD are included in his administration, and are recognized as special beneficiaries.”

The state chairman of the group added, “Our strength lies in our resilience, which is fuelled by our experiences. Our community knows no boundaries, and we feel it is time to expose our strengths and psychological disposition to those who care.

“Let us all strive to live harmoniously with our commonwealth. We have resolved to no longer be sidelined.”

