Ramadan: Fasting may continue on Sunday in Nigeria – Sultan of Sokoto

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared that fasting may continue on Sunday because Nigeria has not sighted the moon, indicating the end of the month of Ramadan.

The NSCIA made this known in a statement signed by the group’s Secretary-General, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, which was issued on Saturday.

He also enjoined the Muslims to search for the crescent of Shawwal on the 29th of Ramadan, stressing, “If Muslims sight the crescent in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence would declare Sunday, March 30, 2025 as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of Idul Fitr.”

