JNI condemns killing of travellers

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam has condemned the murder of 16 innocent, defenceless travellers, who were burned alive while returning from Rivers to Kano State.

The JNI Secretary-General, Prof. Khalid Aliyu, issued the condemnation in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

Aliyu said, “This heinous and despicable act occurred in Udune Efandion, an Uromi community in Esan North Local Government, Edo.”

According to him, JNI condemns the killing of innocent souls wherever they happen and whoever is responsible.

JNI also rejects the generalisation of criminals as representatives of an entire group, as this leads to unjust stereotyping and hate campaigns.

“We condemn all criminals, whoever they are and wherever they come from. A criminal should be treated as such, regardless of ethnicity or religious affiliation,” he said.

Aliyu appealed to the Muslim community and the people of Kano State to refrain from any reprisal attack in the name of Allah.

“We are in the month of Ramadan, followed by a festive period. Security personnel must be vigilant, and intelligence gathering should be enhanced to prevent reprisals.

“We should remain calm and pray for the deceased. The Kano State Government and security agencies must also stay on high alert,” Aliyu stated.

He called for a thorough manhunt and the subsequent arrest of all those responsible for the Edo carnage by the relevant security agencies.

“The Edo Government must ensure the prosecution of the perpetrators to a logical conclusion, with death sentences to serve as a deterrent,” he said.

He urged the government to take decisive action against promoters of hate speech in Nigeria. If left unchecked, it could become the norm and spell doom for the country.

“The government must act swiftly before we are consumed by these incited conflicts.

“We also urge the federal and Edo State Governments, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Muslim Lawyers Association (MULAN), and civil society organisations to seek justice for the victims through the courts.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. We extend our sincere condolences to all the victims of this brutal murder in Edo.

“We call on Nigerian Governors, security agencies, and non-governmental organisations to work together to find a lasting solution to these repeated and senseless killings,” Aliyu appealed.

