Protests: Katsina relaxes curfew

The Katsina State Government has further relaxed the curfew which had hitherto restricted the movement of people from 7pm to 7am.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the curfew now begins from 10pm to 5am across the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Press, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, on Saturday in Katsina.

He said: ”The Secretary to the Government of the State, Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, said that the acting Governor, Malam Faruk Lawal-Jobe, was satisfied with the reports on the improvement of the security situation throughout the state.

“He, therefore, ordered the review of the curfew with immediate effect.”

Alyu-Yar’adua said that the acting governor appreciated the conduct of the security personnel and the people’s cooperation when the government was trying to control the situation.

He also quoted Lawal-Jobe as advising the people to remain law-abiding as they continued with their daily routines.

