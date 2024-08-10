Tinubu congratulates Sen. Adeola on his  birthday

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday congratulated Sen. Solomon Adeola on his birthday.

Adeola, a chartered accountant and tax consultant, who represents Ogun West in the Senate had previously served as the Senator representing Lagos West from 2015 to 2023.

In a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in Abuja, the President commended the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, for his efforts in enriching the legislative process.

“President Tinubu joins family, friends, and members of the National Assembly to celebrate the Senator on this special occasion and wishes him good health and success in his service to the nation,” said Ngelale.

