Primate Ayodele celebrates with Christians at Easter* 

As the global Christian community gathers to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader and Spiritual Head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has extended warm Easter greetings and heartfelt prayers to believers around the world.

“Easter is more than a celebration—it is the foundation of our Christian faith,” Primate Ayodele declared in a statement on Sunday.

He added: “It marks the triumph of life over death, light over darkness, and hope over despair.

“The resurrection of Jesus Christ is a reminder that no matter how dark the night, joy comes in the morning.”

Ayodele emphasised that Easter is a symbol of divine love, sacrifice, and the ultimate price paid for humanity’s salvation.

He said: “God, in His infinite mercy, gave His only begotten Son to die for the sins of mankind. Jesus endured rejection, suffering, and crucifixion—bearing what He did not deserve—all for our redemption.

“Such love is unmatched, and it demands from us a response of gratitude, obedience, and reflection.”

Primate Ayodele urged Christians to go beyond the festivities and reflect deeply on their lives, adding: “While we rejoice in the power of His resurrection, we must also look inward.

“Are we living lives that glorify God?

“Are we walking in love, truth, and righteousness?

“Or are we, through our actions and choices, crucifying Christ all over again?

“This season calls for genuine repentance. It calls for a personal revival—a renewal of our commitment to God and His word.

“We must allow the spirit of God to lead our conduct in every aspect of our lives—our homes, our communities, our nation, and the Church.”

The Prophet also used the occasion to speak to national and global issues.

He said: “In a world plagued by war, division, poverty, and injustice, the message of Easter is more relevant than ever.

“Jesus rose to give us peace, and as His followers, we must be instruments of that peace.

“Let us extend love to our neighbours, forgive those who have wronged us, and stand together in unity.”

Ayodele encouraged political leaders, community heads, and citizens alike to embody Christ-like values.

He said: “Our leaders must lead with integrity, humility, and compassion.

“Our people must rise above hate, greed, and corruption.

“Only then can we truly reflect the glory of the risen Christ in our nation and among the nations.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele offered prayers for peace, healing, and restoration, adding: “I pray that this Easter season brings healing to the brokenhearted, comfort to the grieving, and strength to the weary.

“May the power that raised Jesus from the grave revive our families, restore our dreams, and rekindle our hope.”

