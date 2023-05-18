POS operator docked for allegedly extorting N17,000 from customer

A POS operator, Baba Alhaji, on Thursday appeared before a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly extorting N17,000 from a customer.

The defendant, who resides at Wuse 2, Abuja, was arraigned on charges bordering on joint act, extortion and cheating.

The prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at the Life Camp Police Station by the complainant, Ibrahim Badamasi of Wuse Zone 4, Abuja on May 4.

Nwafoaku alleged that the complainant on the same date had approached the defendant to give him N17,000 cash in exchange for a transfer to his (defendant’s) account.

The prosecutor told the court that while the complaint made a successful transfer of N17,000 to the defendant’s account, “the defendant, however, claimed not to have received the said sum in his account”.

Nwafoaku said while the complainant insisted on collecting the cash, the defendant conspired with his friends and forcefully took his I-Phone 6 plus phone, Techno mobile phone, and smart watch all valued at N360,000.

He said that during investigation, the police investigators found the Techno phone on the defendant.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 79, 292 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili , admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili, thereafter, adjourned the matter until June 9, for hearing.