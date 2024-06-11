Police rescue American from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have rescued an American citizen from committing suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The special police squad made this known in a post it shared on its official X handle: @rrsLagos767, on Monday.

It stated that the American citizen, name withheld, was at 1:23pm on Monday restrained from committing suicide on the bridge.

It said: “The American, who is in his early 30s was driven to the Third Mainland Bridge by his Baby Mama in company of his daughter.

“He directed the lady who was unaware of his motive to park somewhere while he walked to a spot for a leap into the Lagoon.

“A passerby who observed his movement quickly alerted patrolling RRS operatives who persuaded him from jumping, reunited him with his wife before taking them to RRS Headquarters in Alausa.”

Also Read

It stated that the RRS Commander and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Olayinka Egbeyemi, gave the man some advice.

It said: “Egbeyemi, after advising the man and his family, directed that the case be transferred to Gender Department, Lagos police command for further counselling and necessary actions.”