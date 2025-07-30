Police recover body parts of the slain pregnant nurse in native doctor’s shrine

The Anambra State Police Command says it has recovered suspected human parts at the shrine of a native doctor linked with the gruesome murder and dismemberment of a pregnant nurse dumped inside a soakaway at Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement it issued on Wednesday, the command said the manhunt for the prime suspect and other accomplices in the murder has intensified.

It said it has arrested a 24-year-old Somtochukwu Nwafor, a female, with the assistance of the Umueri village vigilante in Ogbunike Community.

The Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being the girlfriend of the prime suspect, Chiemerie Obika Elobisi, now on the run.

According to Ikenga, the lady stated that she was called by the suspect to clean the blood stains after the victim was murdered, which she did.

“She further revealed how they sell the body parts to different native doctors in the area. Also, preliminary information shows that the victim, a trained nurse, was lured by the murderer to his house under the guise of seeking medication,” the Police spokesman said.

He added that with the information from the suspect, operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), on 29th July 2025, burst a shrine of an identified native doctor, Nwafor Chibunna from Itima Amawa Village, Ogbunike and recovered suspected human body parts, concealed in cellophane bags.

“The command has launched a manhunt for the prime suspect and the suspected receivers and collaborators,” Ikenga stated.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has condemned the heinous act, describing it as “inhuman, criminal, and an affront to public morality and the sanctity of life.”

The CP encouraged anyone with useful information that would assist the Police in the ongoing investigation to come forward, assuring that the identity of such informants would be adequately protected.

