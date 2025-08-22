Police debunk report of cultists’ attack in Ogun capital

The Ogun State Police Command has debunked an online report claiming that at least two persons have been killed in a suspected cultists attack on several communities in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Command described the report, which claimed rival cult clashes caused unrest in Aregbe, Somorin, Anobi and Alogi, as false and misleading.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson for the command, Omolola Odutola, said the publication was “fabricated” and “inaccurate.”

“The attention of the Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a mischievous and misleading publication circulating on an obscure blog.

“The story is riddled with falsehood, fictional claims, and inaccurate dates.

“Ordinarily, the Command would not dignify such attention-seeking and unprofessional bloggers with a response.

“However, it is imperative to set the record straight to prevent misinformation and panic in our communities,” the statement read in part.

Odutola said cult-related activities in the state had been drastically reduced through intelligence-driven policing, community engagement and proactive security measures.

“Only recently, over twenty-two cultists were apprehended across the state in coordinated operations.

“Furthermore, the much-feared 7th of July, 2025 — the annual date of the Neo Black Movement anniversary — passed without incident, as heightened police presence ensured peace and security,” she added.

The spokesperson also noted that those found guilty of cult-related crimes had been prosecuted and jailed, with traditional rulers and stakeholders commending police efforts.

“The Ogun State Police Command, therefore, urges members of the public to disregard the fabricated tale of widespread cult violence being peddled online.

“Such alarmist reports are not only false but also inimical to public peace and security.

“Residents of Ogun State are advised to continue their lawful businesses without fear, as the Command remains resolutely committed to ensuring safety, security, and the protection of lives and property,” Odutola assured.

