Nigeria, Benin Republic sign MoU to bolster cross-border security, development cooperation

In a move to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Nigeria and Benin Republic have signed a landmark local-level Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to enhance security and boost economic development in their shared border towns

Adamu Adaji, Director-General, National Boundary Commission (NBC), who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the agreement aimed at strengthening cross-border cooperation at the grassroots level.

The statement was signed by Efe Ovuakporie, Head Information and Public Relations Unit, NBC.

According to Adaji, the agreement represents a milestone in bilateral relations, deepening collaboration between local government authorities and traditional institutions across the shared frontier.

He said the MoU was signed under the framework of the African Union Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation, the ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation Initiatives, and the Nigeria–Benin Cross-Border Cooperation Agreement.

“It formalises cooperation between Chairmen of Nigeria’s Border Local Government Areas and Mayors of Communes in Benin Republic, alongside traditional rulers on both sides of the border.

“The primary objective of the agreement is to enhance the resilience of border communities against the rising threats of cross-border crimes.

“It also seeks to revive historic socio-cultural linkages disrupted by colonial-era demarcations, foster peaceful coexistence, and promote good neighbourliness among border populations.”

Adaji said the MoU would further provide a platform to accelerate the ongoing delimitation and demarcation of the Nigeria–Benin boundary.

He said that by empowering local leaders and traditional institutions to engage actively in the process, the agreement is expected to ease tensions, resolve disputes amicably, and promote stability along the frontier.

The NBC helmsman said that beyond peace and security, the agreement highlighted the economic and developmental role of border communities.

He said the Joint initiatives in trade, agriculture, infrastructure development, and cultural exchanges were envisaged as practical avenues to improve livelihoods and drive regional integration, in line with ECOWAS objectives.

“The MoU as is a grassroots-driven instrument that aligns with continental and regional frameworks while providing practical solutions to the everyday realities of border dwellers,” Adaji said in the statement.

The statement quoted Idris Mohammed, Chairman, Baruten Local Government Council in Kwara, who represented Nigeria’s border local government leaders, as hailing the agreement as a timely response to the longstanding community concerns.

“Our people have lived with insecurity, disrupted trade, and cultural isolation for too long.

“This MoU is a message of hope that their challenges are now at the centre of bilateral cooperation.”

Also speaking, Mr Joseph Ahoyo, Mayor of Malanville Commune, Benin Republic, underscored the importance of involving local actors in cross-border governance.

“National agreements are important, but without grassroots participation, implementation often stalls.

“This MoU is unique because it empowers communes and traditional authorities to play an active role in shaping the future of our shared border,” Ahoyo said.

The officials on both sides emphasised that the agreement would be followed by practical steps, including the establishment of Joint Dialogue Platforms and Pilot Programmes in security cooperation, economic exchanges, and cultural revival.

These initiatives are expected to provide early benefits while reinforcing the long-term objectives of peace, development, and integration.

They believed that the signing of the MoU signaled a renewed chapter in Nigeria–Benin relations.

“By bridging national policies with local realities, the agreement strengthens bilateral cooperation while serving as a model of community-driven cross-border governance for West Africa.”

Post Views: 2