Police arrest man, 25, for alleged rape of six-year-old

The Police Command in Gombe State says it has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Billiri town of Billiri Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the Command’s spokesperson in the state disclosed this in a press statement issued in Gombe on Saturday.

Abdullahi said that the minor was allegedly raped while she was asleep at her grandmother’s house on April 9 about 3pm.

He said that the suspect, Haske Abubakar, was arrested following complaints against him.

The police spokesperson said that investigation was still ongoing and the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion.

In a related development, Abdullahi said that three other suspects were arrested for various rape cases in the state.

He listed the suspects to include Dauda Babawuro, Ibrahim Safiyanu and John Doctor.

He said that Babawuro was arrested in Kaltungo community for having “unlawful carnal knowledge of 17-year-old girl” who later was confirmed two-months pregnant by a medical doctor as a result of the rape.

For Safiyanu, he was arrested for luring a 17-year-old girl away from her family house to an unknown destination and allegedly had carnal knowledge of her.

John Doctor in Tanga village in Kaltungo LGA was arrested for taking a 12-year-old girl to his house where he defiled her.

Also, Abdullahi said a 36-year-old farmer was arrested for luring an 18-year-old old boy into his room before having anal intercourse with him.

The spokesperson said all the above suspects would be charged to court for prosecution as investigations were still ongoing.

On kidnapping, Abdullahi said a 35-year-old Umar Idris of Nafada LGA, Gombe State was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy from their house in Misau, Bauchi State.

He said that the suspect was arrested in Nafada after a complaint by the boy’s father that his son had been taken to an unknown destination.

According to him, the suspect later demanded for N7 million as ransom from the boy’s father.

“Upon receiving the report, a team of officers from Nafada Division swung into action.

“Through diligent investigation and tracking, the suspect Umar Idris, was arrested and the victim was at Garin Galadima village, Nafada LGA, Gombe State.”

Abdullahi said that the victim was rescued unhurt and with no ransom paid.

He added that after medical examination, the boy was reunited with his family.

Abdullahi said 10 other suspects were also arrested for various offences committed in the state, while assuring residents of the Command’s commitment to tackling crimes in the state.

