Police arrest 10-year-old boy over mate’s death

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a 10-year-old boy (name withheld) for allegedly strangling his 10-year-old mate to death during a football match.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that the Ejigbo Police Division received the information on Friday at about 6.20 p.m.

He said the father of the deceased reported the case to the police that his son, one Israel Ogunleye, 10, was playing football with some boys at Oluwole Street, Powerline in Ejigbo area, where the mother of the boy has her shop located.

Hundeyin said that the father reported that his son had an argument with one of the boys, who is also 10 years old, (name withheld).

He said the report alleged that the 10-year-old suspect held the neck of his son and allegedly strangled him until he died.

“Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the scene and photographed the place and corpse. The corpse was taken to the General Hospital Isolo, where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

“The body was transferred to the mortuary for post-mortem examination, and the suspect is in police custody and investigation is in progress,” he said.