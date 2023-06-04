Police apprehend two robbery suspects in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended two suspected armed robbers in the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspects were arrested on Saturday by the police operatives attached to Ekpan Division in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the duo were members of a three-man robbery gang, adding that the other accomplice was at large.

Edafe explained that the police operatives were on a stop-and-search duty on the Ekpan Road when they intercepted a tricycle conveying the suspects.

He added: “One of the passengers jumped and escaped.

“When the tricycle was searched, one locally made cut-to-size gun and four live cartridges were recovered.”

Edafe said that the two arrested suspects claimed that the gun belonged to their friend who escaped from the tricycle, adding that investigation in the matter was ongoing.