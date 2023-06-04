United Nigeria Airlines to increase fleet, expand operations

The United Nigeria Airlines Limited has announced plans to increase its fleet and expand operations to more cities across Nigeria and the African region.

Mazj Okonkwo, Chief Operating Officer of the airline, made this known in a statement issued by the company on Sunday.

The statement, by Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, Head, Corporate Communications, quoted Okonkwo as saying that United Nigeria Airlines would not relent in its effort to sustain its presence in the aviation sector and to serve the public.

He said the airline would acquire two Embraer-190 aircraft to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2023.

He added that the airline would introduce 10 brand new Embraer-175 aircraft in batches within 24 months afterwards.

He said: “We are desirous of expanding our operations.

“So, the acquisition of more aircraft is in accordance with our business development and growth plan.

“We are bringing in Embrarer-190 aircraft.

“We expect them to be in Nigeria by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are also expecting another set of aircrafts thereafter – 10 brand new Embraer-17.

“These will help us increase our capacity for national and regional operations also.”

The airline’s boss disclosed that arrangements were in top gear for operations to Ghana, Angola, South Africa, Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal among other African countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the airline began operations in February 2021 with four Embraer-145 aircrafts, which effectively serviced nine cities in the country.