The Nigeria Professional Football League side, Plateau United Football Club of Jos, says it has signed a two-year contract with Turkish kits company, Kayspor, on the production kits for the club.

A statement signed by Albert Dakup, the Media Officer of the club, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Jos, said that the contract would effect from next season.

It said: “The General Manager of the Club, Pius Henwan, signed the dotted lines with the kit manufacturing company in Turkey on Thursday.

“Plateau United is delighted with the partnership as the new kits will give the team a unique appearance in the 2019/2020 league season.”

It further quoted Henwan as saying that the new kits which would be sold to the club’s teeming supporters around the world, would help to boost the revenue base of the team.

According to him, such would reduce the club’s over-reliance on the State Government for funding.

The general manager said that the multi-dimensional agreement would also enable the team to embark on a pre-season training tour of Turkey.

It said: “Part of the agreement will also see the club exporting some of its players to Turkish club sides to generate income for the team.

“This is the first time Plateau United will be kitted by a foreign kit manufacturing company.

“The club has over the years been kitted by Cone Sports, an indigenous company based in Kano.”