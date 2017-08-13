Plateau United move closes to first-ever league title  

Plateau United moved one big step towards their first-ever league title, following their 1-0 win over closest rivals, MFM FC, in Jos on Sunday.

The Kennedy Boboye side are now six points clear at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table.

The Jos club now have 62 points, while MFM FC are on 56 points, with four rounds of matches to be played.

Both Akwa United and Enyimba pushed for a continental ticket next year after comfortable home wins.

Akwa United smashed past Niger Tornadoes 3-0, same scoreline Enyimba achieved against relegation-troubled ABS FC.

They both have 54 points each, but Akwa United are third by virtue of their superior goals difference.

At the other end of the table, Remo Stars confirmed their instant return to the lower league after they fell 3-1 at home to Rivers United.

Shooting Stars have been pulled back into the drop zone after they lost 2-0 at Abia Warriors.

They are 17th on the table with 43 points from 34 matches.

Rangers moved clear of the relegation zone after they beat Sunshine Stars as they are now 13th in the standings with 46 points.

Gombe United (19th, 40 points) and ABS FC (18th, 43 points) are the other teams sucked deep in the dreaded drop zone.

However, save for Remo Stars, they are all in with a chance of beating the drop as 10th placed Abia Warriors are on 47 points, just five points away from the relegation pack.