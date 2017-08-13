Joshua spotted with mystery woman 

Anthony Joshua has been spotted for the first time since smoothening things over with Amir Khan following accusations the British heavyweight boxer had an affair with his wife.

The 27-year-old was spotted on holiday in Spain with a mystery woman as he sauntered down a quiet road in Spain over the weekend dressed in navy and a cream sun hat.

Joshua is enjoying some time away from the spotlight after he became embroiled in the public break-up between Khan and Faryal Mahkdoom, who was accused by her husband of having an affair with the undefeated boxer.

Joshua took to Twitter on Saturday to confirm that he has made up with Khan since the sensational public spat between the boxer and his wife earlier this month, after it was revealed Khan was threatened with legal action.

Joshua was accused of having an affair during the foul-mouthed tirade strewn across social media, but having initially shared a clip of the Shaggy song: “It Wasn’t Me,” the 27-year-old has cleared the air with his fellow boxer.