Photo news: Tinubu, Shettima, top state functionaries at National Eid prayer ground

From left: Principal Secretary to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; President’s Son, Yinka Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Senate President, Jubril Barau; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and others during the Eid-el-fitri prayer at the National Eid Prayer Ground in Abuja on Sunday.
From left: Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Senate President, Jubril Barau; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; CEO Oando, Wale Tinubu; Professor Shaffideen Adeniyi Amuwo and others during the Eid-el-fitri prayer at the National Eid Prayer Ground in Abuja on Sunday.
From left: President’s Son, Yinka Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Senate President, Jubril Barau; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; CEO Oando, Wale Tinubu and others during the Eid-el-fitri prayer at the National Eid Prayer Ground in Abuja on Sunday.
