Close Menu
Home
News
Sport
Politics
Column
Business
Life & Style
Crime
R&D Health
Diet and Fitness
Intimacy
Entertainment
Photos
Fashion
Movies
Music
Videos
Facebook
X (Twitter)
Instagram
Trending
Eid-el-fitr: Police deploy personnel to prayer centres, markets in Rivers
Nine die in Katsina lone crash
Photo news: Tinubu, Shettima, top state functionaries at National Eid prayer ground
NBA president felicitates Muslims on Eid
Lady, others arrested by NDLEA in nationwide operations + Video
NDLEA nabs Lagos, Italy-based businessmen for alleged illicit drug shipments to Nigeria, Europe
Eid-el-Fitr: Guild of Media Interfaith Media Practitioners celebrates Muslims
Eid-El-Fitr: FEC urges peaceful, harmonious celebration
Facebook
X (Twitter)
Instagram
Home
News
Eid-el-fitr: Police deploy personnel to prayer centres, markets in Rivers
March 30, 2025
Nine die in Katsina lone crash
March 30, 2025
Photo news: Tinubu, Shettima, top state functionaries at National Eid prayer ground
March 30, 2025
NBA president felicitates Muslims on Eid
March 30, 2025
Eid-el-Fitr: Guild of Media Interfaith Media Practitioners celebrates Muslims
March 30, 2025
Sport
NNPC-SNEPCo Junior Tennis Champion is Nigeria’s 4th highest U-14 tennis player, rising star in Africa
March 29, 2025
GOtv Boxing Night 33: Microbiology graduate vows to floor opponent
March 28, 2025
GOtv Boxing Night 33: Nigeria, Ghana renew rivalry
March 28, 2025
2024 Pitch Awards: Lookman, Ajibade, Iwobi, Eno emerge winners
March 27, 2025
Lookman dethrones Osimhen as ‘King of the Pitch’
March 26, 2025
Politics
Drop bill to ‘jail eligible Nigerians who fail to vote’, SERAP tells Akpabio, Abbas
March 30, 2025
Tinubu: Why I appoint Tijani as Minister despite criticising me
March 30, 2025
Tinubu punished Fubara to get governors’ support for 2027 — Amaechi
March 30, 2025
INEC: Recall election costlier than constituency election
March 30, 2025
Crisis between Fubara, Wike all about money — Amaechi
March 30, 2025
Column
NDDC vs. SSDC: Duplicity or development in Niger Delta, by Gee Kay
March 30, 2025
Democracy in Africa: A failure or work-in-progress?, by Richard Odusanya
March 30, 2025
Why America Will Attack Iran, by Hassan Gimba
March 30, 2025
Alumni treasure and national transformation, by Abiodun Komolafe
March 29, 2025
Bold Vision of Nigerian Youth Academy, by Dare Ojepe
March 28, 2025
Business
MRS Oil announces exit from NGX
March 29, 2025
GTCO Plc records N1.266t pre-tax profit in 2024
March 29, 2025
N579.1b Stamp Duty: 36 governors join CBN, AGF, SBH against Kasmal
March 29, 2025
Zambia Vice President commends Sanwo-Olu
March 29, 2025
Tinubu signs Investments, Securities Act, 2025 into law
March 29, 2025
Life & Style
Crime
R&D Health
Diet and Fitness
Intimacy
Featured
More families benefit from Glo Foundation’s ‘Food Drive’
By
The Eagle Online
March 30, 2025
Life and Style
3 Mins Read
Recent
More families benefit from Glo Foundation’s ‘Food Drive’
March 30, 2025
Hamzat appeals for patience with Tinubu’s policies
March 30, 2025
Lagos celebrates Tinubu’s 73rd birthday with prayers
March 30, 2025
Entertainment
Photos
Fashion
Movies
Music
Featured
US Singer: Why I vandalised my Tesla
By
Ganiyu Mubarak
March 28, 2025
Entertainment
1 Min Read
Recent
US Singer: Why I vandalised my Tesla
March 28, 2025
Annie Idibia expresses gratitude to supporters amid separation from Tuface
March 28, 2025
Actor Kunle Remi welcomes first baby with wife, Tiwi
March 27, 2025
Videos
How Driver Of Gas-Bearing Truck Brought Misery To Many Under Otedola Bridge – Dotun Oladipo
March 15, 2025
Korra Obidi calls out ex-husband for failing to pay child support
December 7, 2023
2024 will be year of turbulence -Apostle Selman
December 7, 2023
Police brutality in Ughelli, Delta State, VDM shares opinion
December 7, 2023
Doctor m#rdered 20-yr-old pregnant lady, attempts to traffick her new born b@by in Port-Harcourt
December 6, 2023
Home
»
News
»
Photo news: Tinubu, Shettima, top state functionaries at National Eid prayer ground
News
Photo news: Tinubu, Shettima, top state functionaries at National Eid prayer ground
By
The Eagle Online
March 30, 2025
No Comments
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Tumblr
Email
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
From left: Principal Secretary to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; President’s Son, Yinka Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Senate President, Jubril Barau; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and others during the Eid-el-fitri prayer at the National Eid Prayer Ground in Abuja on Sunday.
From left: Principal Secretary to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; President Son, Yinka Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Senate President, Jubril Barau and others during the Eid-el-fitri prayer at the National Eid Prayer Ground in Abuja on Sunday.
From left: Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Senate President, Jubril Barau; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; CEO Oando, Wale Tinubu; Professor Shaffideen Adeniyi Amuwo and others during the Eid-el-fitri prayer at the National Eid Prayer Ground in Abuja on Sunday.
From left: Principal Secretary to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; President Son, Yinka Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Senate President, Jubril Barau; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and others during the Eid-el-fitri prayer at the National Eid Prayer Ground in Abuja on Sunday.
From left: President’s Son, Yinka Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Senate President, Jubril Barau; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; CEO Oando, Wale Tinubu and others during the Eid-el-fitri prayer at the National Eid Prayer Ground in Abuja on Sunday.
Post Views:
8
Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp
Shettima
tinubu
Tinubu and Shettima
Share.
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Tumblr
Telegram
Email
Previous Article
NBA president felicitates Muslims on Eid
Next Article
Nine die in Katsina lone crash
The Eagle Online
Related
Posts
Eid-el-fitr: Police deploy personnel to prayer centres, markets in Rivers
March 30, 2025
Nine die in Katsina lone crash
March 30, 2025
NBA president felicitates Muslims on Eid
March 30, 2025
Submit
Type above and press
Enter
to search. Press
Esc
to cancel.