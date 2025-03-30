NBA president felicitates Muslims on Eid

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN) on Sunday, felicitated Nigerian Muslims on the conclusion of the Holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement in Lagos, Osigwe urged muslim lawyers to utilise the Eid celebration to uphold the values of justice, kindness, and compassion in service to humanity.

“As you conclude the holy month of Ramadan, a period of devotion, sacrifice, and spiritual renewal, may the blessings of this season bring peace, prosperity, and unity to your families and our nation.

Also Read

“Eid is a time of gratitude, reflection, and sharing. Let us continue to uphold the values of justice, kindness, and compassion in our daily lives and in our service to humanity.

“May Allah (SWT) accept your fasts, prayers, and good deeds and grant you and your families abundant joy and fulfillment; Eid Mubarak.”

Post Views: 5