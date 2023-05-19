People mimicking my voice, calling people on rampage – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has cried out that his duplicates are on the rampage, mimicking his voice while calling people.

The former two-term Governor of Anambra State said this in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Obi, who expressed worry over the development, said he has become a target both locally and internationally.

He tweeted: “My duplicates are still on the rampage, they now mimic my voice and call people.

“There is no limit that people cannot go to cause mischief on their target.

“I have been a target both locally and internationally.”