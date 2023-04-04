PDP constitutes appeal panel for Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo ward congresses

The Peoples Democratic Party has constituted an appeal panel to consider appeals arising from the conduct of ward congresses in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States.

Its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature made the development known in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Bature stated in Abuja on Monday that the party’s National Working Committee approved the appointment of Senator Idris Umar as chairman of the panel.

He listed Ambassador Lilian Dizo as member, and Friday Itula as Secretary.

Bature added that the appeals would be heard on Tuesday at the Wadata Plaza, PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

