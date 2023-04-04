Former Nigerian Air Force spokesman is dead

A former spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, is dead.

The death, on Sunday, of the former NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, was confirmed on Monday.

A former DOPRI, Group Captain Sadeeq Shehu (retd), confirmed Maigida’s death on his Facebook page.

Shehu said: “I join the Chief of the Air Staff, officers and men and DOPRI personnel to mourn the death of Air Commodore Wap Maigida.

“A dependable subordinate to his superiors and a compassionate superior to his subordinates.”

