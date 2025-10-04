Pastor Tolu Odukoya: Why my marriage ended in divorce + Video

The Associate Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Toluwani Odukoya, has revealed why her marriage to Olumide Ijogun ended in divorce.

The daughter of late Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya revealed this in an interview with the podcast of the church: “Truth Table.”

Odukoya, who revealed that she had been divorced for 10 years, said the circumstances that led to the breakdown were beyond her control.

While she described her husband as a good man, she said when God does not design two people together and they force it to happen, it would end in divorce.

Odukoya said: “In the last ten years, I have been separated.

“Many don’t know I am separated.

“That experience has really defined my life.

“It was circumstances beyond my control.

“Sometimes you do not get into marriage to leave a marriage.

“When your marriage is over, it’s a death in a way.

“I would say in the last 10 years, I have experienced a couple of deaths.

“The death of my marriage, the death of my parents, my step mum, and my dad’s twin sister.

“My ex-husband is a great man.

“But I just feel that if God does not ordain two people to be together, and they force themselves, the likelihood of staying together is slim.

“I am a good person and probably not good for him, vice versa.

“To see all that coming to an end shaped my heart.

“That happened in 2021.

“My dad was very broken by that.

“Everybody else died because of sickness.

“When people die of sickness, you see them deteriorate.

“But my mother passed suddenly.

“But when people are ill, you watch them deteriorate.

“Sometimes we pray and we believe because we have prayed that God must answer.

“But God does answer.

“It might just be that it is not the answer you are looking for.

“All those moments defined me.

“It got to a point where I began to ask: why am I serving God?

“Do I serve God because He can do all things and give all things to us?

“Or serve him because He first gave His all for me.

“My life has not been an easy one.

“It has not gone the way I planned.

“I could see where my life was going to go, but what I am experiencing now, I did not see it.

“I tell God every day I am in your hands o.

“When you are not in a marriage anymore, you don’t want to put yourself on the centre stage.

“You don’t want to come and say I am an associate pastor.

“You want to go and hide under a rock.

“I thought I should just figure out my life.

“But when the call came, I told God, you know all the wahala.

“But if you call me to serve, I would trust you enough to walk on water.

“What I have done is to walk on water.

“I have decided to keep my eyes on Jesus.”