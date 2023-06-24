Pastor docked for allegedly defrauding Bishop Oyedepo’s university

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned an Ilorin, Kwara State-based Associate Pastor of Living Faith Church, aka Winners’ Chapel, Temidayo Eseyin, for allegedly defrauding Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State of N19.3 million.

Both the church and school were founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, who also owns Covenant University, Ogun State.

Eseyin, a lawyer and former member of the Disciplinary Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ilorin Branch, was docked on a four-count charge bordering on dishonest misappropriation of funds belonging to the University before Justice Funsho Lawal of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin.

The defendant allegedly abused his position as Attorney to Landmark University to cheat and defraud his client.

Specifically, the defendant, between 2014 and 2022 managed a property known as “Old Midland Building” belonging to Landmark University, situated along Emir/Obbo Road, Ilorin, which rent Eseyin allegedly collected for eight years but could not account for.

He also allegedly attempted to sell the property without authorisation from the University.

Count 3 of the charge reads: “That you, Temidayo Eseyin sometime in the year 2021, in Ilorin Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly misappropriated the sum of Six Million, Sixty Four Thousand Naira Only (N6, 064,000) representing payment of rent on property known as Old Midland Building belonging to Landmark University and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Law and Punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Rashidat Alao, urged the court to fix a date for trial and requested for the remand of the defendant pending trial.

However, Eseyin’s lawyer, Femi Makinde, moved an application for the bail of the defendant.

Justice Lawal admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in the sum of N5 million each.

The judge ordered that the sureties must have landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge adjourned the case to a date which would be communicated to the parties.

