Oshoala tops Women’s Ballon d’Or shortlist

Super Falcons and Barcelona Femeni forward, Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or.



Oshoala, who had an outstanding display last season for Barcelona and was in spectacular form at the Women’s World Cup in Australia, will battle Linda Caicedo, Lioness’s Rachel Daly, Alba Redondo, Mary Earps, and a host of other exceptional talents.



France Football released its list of nominees on Wednesday, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony in Paris on October 30.



Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas has won the award two straight times, and her international and club teammate Aitana Bonmatí is the heavy favorite to succeed her this year. Bonmatí led Barcelona to a domestic title and the Champions League, and also won the World Cup with Spain, taking home the Golden Ball as the tournament’s top player.

Also Read:

Here is the full list of the 2023 Ballon d’Or nominees.



Khadija Shaw (Man City)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona)

Mary Earps (Manchester United)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Jill Roord (Wolfsburg and Man City)

Yui Hasegawa (Man City)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Debinha (Kansas City Current)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)

Daphne van Domselaar (Twente and Aston Villa)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Hinata Miyazawa (MyNavi Sendai and Manchester United)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

Hayley Raso (Man City and Real Madrid)

Amanda Ilestedt (PSG and Arsenal)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Alba Redondo (Levante)

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)