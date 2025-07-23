Organised Labour suspends industrial strike in Ogun

The Organised Labour in Ogun State has suspended the strike it directed civil servants to embark upon on July 14.

This was contained in a statement, tagged: “Notice of Suspension of Strike,” by Ademola Hameed-Benco, Chairman, Ogun Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

In the statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Hameed-Benco said the strike was suspended after numerous engagements with the state government.

He said: “Decisively, the state Organised Labour partook in numerous engagements with the state government, the outcome of which produced this signed Memorandum of Action (MoA).

“Therefore, the industrial strike, which began on July 14, be put on hold, so as to give space and time to the implementation of actions spelt out in the MoA.

Also Read:

“Resumption of work, therefore, takes effect from Wednesday, July 23 2025.”

According to Hameed-Benco, other reasons for calling off the strike are the interventions of revered paramount rulers, leadership of various unions, and veterans home and abroad.

He added: “The state government has also promised commencement of full implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for the state workers from this month (July) 2025.”

Post Views: 24