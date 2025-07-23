Impending flood: Benue earmarks camps for potential IDPs

The Benue State Government says it has earmarked camps for persons that may be internally displaced by the impending flood in the state.

The Chairman, Inter-agency Community on Flood, Aondowase Kunde, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of (NAN) in Makurdi on Monday.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency had predicted that over 22 states, including Benue, would be affected by flood this year.

Kunde, who is also the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, said that places were already selected in Makurdi and other local government areas for camps.

According to him, the Oche-Idoma, Elaigwu Odogbo, has already donated his square as a possible camp for potential victims in Otukpo.

He said the government had also embarked on massive public enlightenment campaigns and advised those living in flood prone areas to relocate to safe areas.

He said they have also opened up blocked drainages and constructed new ones for easy flow of water within Makurdi town.

Kunde said the ongoing muti-billion naira Idye drainage was one of the proactive measures taken by the government of Governor Hyacinth Alia to mitigate the impact of flood in the state.

He, however, regretted that despite the State Government’s efforts, flood would continue to be a problem in the state as long as River Benue remained un-dredged.

He said that flooding would continue to happen in Benue “unless the river is dredged and the Kamshimbila dam completed to absorb the water that comes from Lagdo Dam located in Cameroon.

“We had a lot of meetings in 2024 and made a series of recommendations, some of which are already implemented, while others are ongoing.

“They include the construction of the major drainage channel in Idye Community down Wurukum in Makurdi town.

“But for the dredging of River Benue, we don’t have the resources for such a project.

“We have written severally to the Federal Government requesting for intervention in the area of dredging the river but no positive outcome to date.

“We strongly believe that if the Kamshimbila dam is completed, it will significantly reduce the impact of floods that occur in the country as a result of the release of water from Lagdo dam.”

