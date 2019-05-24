Everton striker Henry Onyekuru is on the verge of a move to Bayern Munich.

Onyekuru has yet to make an appearance for the Blues due to work permit issues and has spent the previous two seasons on loan at Anderlecht and Galatasaray.

He recorded 14 goals this term for the Istanbul-based club, who sealed a Turkish league and cup double but is now set to seal a switch to Bayern this summer.

Galatasaray remain hopeful of extending Onyekuru’s stay with head coach Fatih Terim said to be a big fan of the highly-rated Nigeria international.

However interest from the Bundesliga champions is said to have forced Goodison Park chiefs to reconsider, according to reports in the 21-year-old’s homeland.

Turkish newspaper Fanatik claim that Valencia and Monaco are also pursuing deals for Onyekuru and could make a firm approach to Everton for the player.