Ondo Government tampering with LG allocations, SDP alleges

The Ondo State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has alleged that the Ondo State Government was unlawfully withholding allocations meant for local government (LG) councils in the state.

The party, in a statement by its State Chairman, Gbenga Akinbuli, described the practice as a blatant violation of fiscal federalism and democratic principles.

In the statement on Saturday in Akure, Akinbuli said the action had deprived local councils of resources needed for healthcare, education, infrastructure, and security.

He alleged that the funds, which were constitutionally designated for grassroots development and service delivery, were being diverted by the state government.

He said: “We have credible information that federal allocations meant for local governments are being collected by the state government.

“This revelation raises serious concerns about fiscal federalism, local autonomy, and the principles of democracy.”

The party warned that the unlawful collection must cease, adding that the state government must prioritise transparency and accountability in the management of local government funds.

The SDP, therefore, demanded that future federal allocations be disbursed directly to the local governments councils without interference to allow them function independently and effectively.

Akinbuli said that denying local governments access to their funds undermined service delivery and erodes public trust.

He added: “The people deserve better governance.

“It is time for the state government to uphold the constitution and respect the rights of local authorities to govern in the interest of their communities.”

Akinbuli, therefore, called for the intervention of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), in the matter.

He noted that the continued disregard for local government autonomy by some state governments, including Ondo, contradicted the Federal Government’s stated commitment to decentralisation and constitutional order.

All efforts by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to get the reactions of Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Chief Press Secretary to the Ondo State Governor, proved abortive as he did not respond to calls and text messages.

