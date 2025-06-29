Three day Fida’u prayer held for NAN MD’s late brother

A three-day Fida’u prayer was on Saturday offered for the repose of the soul of late Alhaji Yusuf Lawal, the elder brother to the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali M. Ali.

The prayer session took place at the family residence of the deceased in Tudun-Wada Quarters, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The event was attended by the Director, Administration and Human Resources Management, NAN, Malam Abdulhadi Khaliel; staffers of NAN Kano Office; and sympathisers from various walks of life.

NAN reports that the late Yusuf died on Wednesday after a protracted illness at the age of 61 and was buried the same day, according to Islamic rites, at Tudun-Wada cemetery.

His eldest son, Ahmad, described his late father as a man of integrity who lived an honourable life.

Ahmad said: “My father was a good man who cared for us deeply.

“His passing is an irreplaceable loss to our family and the community.”

Until his retirement, the deceased was a member of staff of the Kano State Ministry of Water Resources.

He is survived by one wife and six children.

