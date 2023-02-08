Ogun police command gets new CP

A new Commissioner of police has been posted to oversee the affairs of Ogun State Police Command. He is CP Frank Emeka Mba.

He is to take over from CP Lanre S. Bankole who has been deployed to the Force headquarters.

According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s spokesperson, Mba is an alumnus of University of Lagos, where he obtained his first degree in law, he joined the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet officer and was trained at the Nigeria Police Academy Wudil Kano where he graduated as the best cadet in academics.

Mba, a household name within and outside police circle was one time Police Public Relations Officer of Lagos State police Command. He was also a three times Force Public Relations Officer, serving under three different Inspectors General of Police.

He has also served as Assistant Commissioner of Police, State criminal investigation department Panti Yaba, as well as Area Commander in Ajah Area Command, Lagos State.

Mba has attended some of the finest law enforcement trainings within and outside Nigeria. Notable amongst them are:

Countering Violent Extremism and Police Leadership Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy, Roswell, New Mexico, USA, Strategic Leadership and Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos, Crisis and Disaster Management Course, Galilee International Management Institute, Israel amongst others.

Mba is a Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Fellow, Chattered Institute of Local government and Public Administration of Nigeria (CILGPAN), Fellow, Chattered Examiners of Criminology and Forensic Investigation Inc USA and host of others.

Mba is a member of the National Institute(mni), having successfully completed the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies Kuru-Jos in 2022.

He is a holder of Bachelor Degree in law from University of Lagos and he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002. He also has Master’s Degree in Law(LLM) from University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom.

Until his recent deployment, he was the CP Border Patrol Force, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.