2023: Like its rival, APC, PDP cautions against elections postponement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned against postponement of the 2023 general elections and setting up of an Interim National Government.

PDP Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan for Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation said this in a statement Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that interim government did not have a place in the 1999 Constitution.

Ologbondiyan said that the alleged narratives or demands for the postponement of the 2023 general elections should be perished.

He said the February 25 presidential elections date must be sacrosanct given that Nigerians were ready to go to the poll to elect the candidate of their choice as the next president of the country.

Ologbondiyan said that the party’s position was predicated on reports alleging sinister plots and demands for the postponement of the 2023 general elections.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immune itself from such demands and focus on its mandate to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had also declared it had no business, seeking for postponement of the approaching general elections, as it was fully prepared for exercise.