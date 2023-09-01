Ogun Police Command arrests notorious armed robber 

The Ogun State Police Command, has arrested a suspected notorious armed robber in Temidire Anigilaje, Aregbe, in Abeokuta, the state capital, in the early hours of Friday.

A statement signed by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, said the State’s Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alamutu, announced this while giving his stewardship report.

The suspect, the CP indicated, was arrested following a distress call by members of the community where the robbery occurred, adding that the Command’s operatives immediately swung into action and arrested the suspect, while others fled through a nearby bush.

“Our men further combed the entire area, where one Elepaq generator was hidden in a nearby bush and suspected to have been stolen from a Redeemed Christian Church of God in the area. A pastor in the church has identified the generator as theirs.

“Investigation revealed that the church had been burgled through the back window. One Mutiu Solanke ‘M’, living in Succes Estate, Eleweran, Abeokuta, who claimed he was a security guard at Camp area in Abeokuta, was accosted on the road on his motorcycle. He could not explain to us what his mission was in the area in the wee hours of the night.

“When our men conducted a search on him, one locally cut-to-size pistol with five cartridges was found on him. He does not have a licence to carry such a firearm with the cartridges found on him. He was also found with one hunter’s bag, a touch, and items suspected to be charms. He was arrested and brought to the station along with exhibits. Further investigation is ongoing”.