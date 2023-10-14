Ogun police arrest eight hoodlums for house breaking

The police command in Ogun has said eight hoodlums were arrested for invading the house of one Wakili Olalekan in Yobo village, Ewekoro local government area of the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola on Saturday.

The hoodlums were said to have invaded Olalekan’s house on the invitation of one Olusesan Ogaode also residing at the same address.

According to Odutola, a community member had sent a distress call on October 13th, 2023 to the Divisional Police Officer of Ibogun Division who acted swiftly by moving to the location and got all the hoodlums apprehended.

Odutla gave the names of the suspects as Adebila Adebayo “m” aged 32; Kola Amosun”m” aged 35; Abiola Lanre “m”, aged 20; Fakeye Gabriel”m”, aged 30; Lekan Adeleye “m” , aged 15 years Adewale Ogaode”m”, aged 26; Oluwasesan Ogaode “m”, aged 25; Vincent Mercy “f”, aged 20; and Ajibade Rachael “f”, aged 19.

She said they had planned to carry out an attack on the village but were repelled by the superior intelligence of the police leading to their arrest.

During the operation, several exhibits were recovered by the police. These include: one unregistered white Highlander Jeep, one unregistered Green Colour Mazda 626 Salon car, one live AK 47 ammunition, two live cartridges, two knives and assorted charms

“The successful arrest of the suspected hoodlums and the recovery of these exhibits serve as a testament to the diligence and effectiveness of the Ibogun Divisional Police. Such swift action and the removal of dangerous weapons from the hands of criminals contribute to promoting community safety and well-being.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu has ordered a preliminary investigation be carried out, as all suspects will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Members of the public can rest assured these individuals involved will now face the appropriate legal procedures to ensure justice is served,” she said.