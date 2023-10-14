Electrocution: Six die at midnight in Plateau

A faulty power line of the Jos Electricity Distribution Plc electrocuted six persons at Kabong community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau on Saturday.

The faulty electric cables electrocuted the victims in their various homes at about 3am as the fire generated razed houses and shops in the community.

Istifanu John, Sole Administrator of the Jos North Local Government Council, who visited the scene, described the incident as very unfortunate.

He said the accident inflicted other losses on the state and called on the JED to fix all faults that might have triggered the nightmare.

John said: “This is pathetic because it is an avoidable situation.

“Those that lost their lives didn’t go anywhere to look for trouble; they died in their homes.

“As government, we are pained by this development.

“We call on JED to ensure that all faulty power sources are fixed to avoid this monumental loss in the future.”

John condoled with the bereaved families and called on residents to be careful with the use of electrical appliances.

The spokesman for the traders’ association in the community, Solomon Odidi, said seven shops were razed.

Odidi blamed the incident on fluctuation of power, supplied by the JED only at night.

He commended the Plateau State Fire Service for its timely response, which he said minimised the number of casualties.

Odidi appealed to the government to support the bereaved families and those whose properties were destroyed in the accident.