Ogun: Egbe Bobakeye Akile-Ijebu congratulates Abiodun, urges him to live for legacy

A renowned age group (Regberegbe) in Ijebuland, Egbe Bobakeye (Okunrin) Akile-Ijebu, has congratulated the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on his reelection at the just concluded governorship elections in the state.

The age group, in a congratulatory letter dated March 26, 2023 and signed by its Giwa, Otunba Abiodun Onanuga, described the victory of the governor at the poll as a “well-deserved one, pointing out that his reelection is a representation of bold and emphatic testimony to the work he has done within his first four years in office.”

The socio-cultural group added that “the people and residents of the state have, with their loud and irrefutable votes in the gubernatorial election, sent a strong message that they wished the governor to continue with his development agenda.”

While noting that Governor Abiodun’s victory served as a major pointer that politics in the present time is gradually tilting towards meritocracy, the Egbe Bobakeye (Okunrin) charged him not to rest on his oars, but continue to deliver on his campaign promises.

The letter read in parts: “Your victory is a victory for all Ogun people irrespective of political affiliation as it shows that the hand of the Almighty God is truly in our dear state. Your emergence is a major pointer that politics today is tilting towards meritocracy. Your campaign slogan of ‘Building Our Future Together’ is one which encapsulates the whole yearnings of the masses and we expect that you will soon hit the ground running once again as you face this daunting task.

“The task ahead is still enormous but the fact that you have goodwill from across the board should make the task a bit easy for you and we hope that you will use this goodwill to make all the good people of Ogun State proud of you. You have promised, you have delivered. Let your words continue to be your bond. Let there continue to be a positive difference seen and felt across the state.

“The best way to thank the good people of Ogun State for this mandate is by giving it your best shot and delivering on your campaign promises, which we trust that God willing, you will do.

“We urge you to dare to be different and live for legacy. A lot of trust and confidence has been bestowed upon you and we expect that you do not disappoint. Once again, hearty congratulations Your Excellency and thanks for your tenacity, steadfastness and consistent courage.

“The good continues! It is time to write your name in gold”.