Ododo consoles ex-Governor Idris over son’s death

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State has commiserated with a former Governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, over the death of his son, Muhammed.
He was a former member, House of Representatives, representing Ankpa/Olamaboro/Omala Federal Constituency.
Muhammed Idris, 55, was reported to have died on Wednesday shortly after the Eid-el-Fitr prayer at his residence in Abuja.
Ododo in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, on Thursday in Lokoja, the state capital,described the death of the late federal lawmaker as a tragic loss.
The governor expressed deep sympathy for the family of former Governor Idris.
According to Ododo, the late Muhammed Idris, was an older brother in whom he had found a worthy compatriot.
The governor noted that their last meeting was in March 2024 when he came in the company of stakeholders from Omala Local Government Area on a solidarity visit to him as the state governor, during which they had useful discussions on plans for development of the state.
He urged the family of the deceased to take solace in the fact that he lived a life filled with worthy accomplishments as a politician and a businessman.
He prayed to Allah to grant the former lawmaker eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.
Muhammed Idris was born on December 8, 1969 and represented Ankpa/Olamaboro/Omala Federal Constituency from 2011 to 2015.